Bitumen scammers loose on Coast roads

SCAM: Police believe these people may be able to assist with inquiries into recent bitumen scams on the Sunshine Coast.

SCAMMERS are believed to be doorknocking on Sunshine Coast hinterland streets offering bitumen services.

Police understand scammers have been active in Cooroy as well as Maleny and Palmwoods areas, and are going door-to-door offering services and requesting immediate payments and are warning residents to be mindful.

“These scammers often tell residents that they have left over bitumen from a previous job and can fix up their driveway at a fraction of the cost,” a Sunshine Coast Police statement said.

“They often complete the job in record-breaking time using what appears to be an inferior product with questionable workmanship.”

“They may become aggressive when the finished job is questioned, demanding immediate payment before leaving without rectifying the job.”

Police are also seeking information on a truck with registration SA XS08CI in relation to the scams.

SCAM: Police are seeking information about this truck in relation to recent bitumen scam activity in South East Queensland. Registration plate: SA XS08CI

Police are urging resident to be vigilant and:

Say no – at first;

Seek more information – from independent sources such as family, friends, neighbours, newspaper advertisements or past clients;

Reputable businesses will be happy to provide you with full contact details so that you can follow-up on their services;

Obtain a written quote;

Seek an agreement with the person offering the service that all moneys will be paid at the satisfactory completion of the job and not up front;

Regulatory authorities who are responsible for license and regulation of various trades such as plumbing, building and electrical etc, should be contacted to ascertain if the handyman is currently licensed; and

If the offer turns out to be safe and good for you, you can always say yes later.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24-hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.