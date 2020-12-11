Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
Crime

Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

by Erin Lyons
11th Dec 2020 8:16 AM

Five men have been arrested after 448kg of MDMA was found concealed inside an excavator imported into Australia from the UK.

Australian Federal Police searched several homes across Sydney's west on Wednesday, including across Blacktown, Mortlake, Homebush and Greystanes, seizing $1.2 million in cash.

The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP
The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP

Two men were arrested, while another three were apprehended in London.

The haul has an estimated street value of $79 million.

Police and border force officials will address the media later on Friday.

More to come

Originally published as Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restaurant owners welcome blacklist for no shows

        Premium Content Restaurant owners welcome blacklist for no shows

        Business A restaurant owner has created a website that blacklists people who make bookings and don’t turn up.

        CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2020: Where to find the best displays

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2020: Where to find the best displays

        Community It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Coast residents are getting in the...

        More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        Premium Content More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        News Health authorities have had to tighten restrictions across Queensland’s hotel...

        Golfing blitz: Shankers to shoot 72 holes in a day

        Premium Content Golfing blitz: Shankers to shoot 72 holes in a day

        Golf A team of mad keen golfers is ready for 72 hole charity blitz in Noosa.