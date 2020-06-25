Menu
Supplied Editorial Lincoln Lewis with his native beehives. Supplied
Bizarre career twist for Home and Away star

by Jonathon Moran
25th Jun 2020 8:58 AM
Lincoln Lewis has used his coronavirus downtime to upskill.

And his options are varied with the former Home and Away actor brushing up on his behind the scenes skills by taking a stunt course as well as investing in native stingless beehives.

"I ultimately want to get to 100 hives," he told The Daily Telegraph, currently looking after five hives at his Brisbane home.

Aussie actor Lincoln Lewis has been training as a stuntman during the coronavirus lockdown.
"I always love being near the beach but one day it would be cool to have a house where I can grow all my own food, have my bees everywhere and you can live reasonably off the stuff that you grow. You appreciate that a lot more and I think that is ultimately what I would like to get to one day."

Lewis has also signed on as an ambassador for Australian Organic, encouraging people to look at certified organic options.

 

Lincoln Lewis with his native beehives. Picture: Supplied
Lewis, 32, underwent a major physical transformation in 2019, losing more than 12kg by overhauling his diet and exercise.

"Nutrition is literally the most important thing," he explained. "You can train your arse off but unless you are a full time iron man or iron woman, it is going to catch up with you.

 

Chocolate, sweets and chips have always been my weakness. When I am eating healthier, it sounds preachy but I just feel a lot more connected."

Work-wise, the entertainment industry has been hit hard by coronavirus restrictions, which prompted the son of rugby league great Wally Lewis to take on a stunt course to make himself more employable as an actor.

"They teach us about the safety," he said. "It is basically training they do for stunties but as an actor you can do as well."

Originally published as Bizarre career twist for Home and Away star

