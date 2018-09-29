Bizversity - 'Netflix for SMEs' to educate business owners

"Back in March 2014, I was presenting a live workshop when I met a man who had driven 11 hours to attend. When I asked why, the man replied, 'Because I need help and don't have anyone to talk to'".

The complex terrain of small business ownership can often be a lonely one, especially when looking for support you can use at your own pace.

Gymnastics champion turned business builder Dale Beaumont has created what has been dubbed the 'Netflix for business' to ensure business education is open to all, not just a select few.

"We set out to develop a product where business owners didn't need to travel to attend events and to cater to those who couldn't afford a business coach," Dale said.

"It was at this point one of Bizversity's users during the beta testing stage said 'this is great, it's like Netflix for business'."

This project is just one of the many businesses Dale has launched and developed.

After starting his very first business at the age of 19, he created three different companies, each worth over a million, before the age of 30.

Through his business education company Business Blueprint, Dale says he has trained over 50 000 people in how to successfully build their ideal business.

Bizversity has over 80 different topics for their users to browse through.

The topics are diverse and all focus on how to successfully grow a business. It contains a playlist feature that allows users to select and queue videos according to their needs, and users can switch between video and audio only.

In addition to this, there is an achievement feature that tracks the user's progress, with badges for completing a given number of videos and a global leader-board.

"The small investment for users has the potential to pay huge dividends," says Dale.

The exclusive videos feature advice from over 250 international professionals and offer various insights on how best to run and grow a business.

Bizversity also includes an AI virtual assistant, which acts as a digital business coach and tracks the users progress.

The app aims to gamify business education by challenging users to progress through sections and earn badges to view and learn more content like platforms such as Code Academy and Duolingo.

Bizversity is accessible through smartphones, tablets and TV, allowing users to stream or download the videos at their leisure and can be viewed from anywhere.

Bizversity is available to download at www.bizversity.com.