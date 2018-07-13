Black cats beautiful, lucky or not

LUCKY LAST: RSPCA Noosa staffers Shanna Waugh and Kitty O'Brien with guests kitten Nero and adult Myer.

LUCKY LAST: RSPCA Noosa staffers Shanna Waugh and Kitty O'Brien with guests kitten Nero and adult Myer. Alan Lander

TODAY is Friday the 13th, considered unlucky by some but if you suffer from paraskavedekatriaphobia, you might not leave the house.

In layman's terms, it's the fear of Friday the 13th.

But it was lucky for a few black cats at RSPCA Noosaville, where the more than six earlier in the week was down to two yesterday - Nero and Myer - due to an apparent "rush” on chats noir.

And if you want to take either the gorgeous Nero or Myer home, just contact the Noosa RSPCA today.

Meanwhile, there is no logical reason to fear the date, however Buckingham Palace was bombed on Friday September 13, 1940 and rapper Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996.

Will you be knocking on wood or throwing a pinch of salt over your shoulder today?