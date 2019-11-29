Black Friday bargain: $390 flights to US

Dirt-cheap flights to the United States, including Hawaii, are on offer in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Australians are tipped to spend a record amount of cash on this year's Black Friday sales and travel is where some of the biggest savings are to be made.

With the big day officially upon us, here are some of the best Black Friday travel deals we've seen across flights, accommodation, cruises, tours and holiday packages.

$780 RETURN FLIGHTS TO THE US WITH AIR NEW ZEALAND

Air New Zealand is offering fares from Australia to Los Angeles or San Francisco from $867 (departing Gold Coast), with 10 per cent off if you book through the Air New Zealand website today (Friday, November 29) only, using the promo code FLYDAY10. That brings the price down to $780 return - just $390 each way.

Flights from Melbourne start at $880 ($792 with discount), Sydney from $899 ($809 with discount) and Brisbane from $903 ($813 with discount).

Air New Zealand is also discounting flights from Australia to Houston, Chicago and Buenos Aires. Sale ends December 2. See airnewzealand.com.au

SAVE UP TO 40 PER CENT ON DOMESTIC FLIGHTS WITH TIGERAIR

Tigerair Australia is slashing prices on its whole domestic network with discounts on selected airfares of up to 40 per cent, starting today.

This includes flights from Sydney to Gold Coast for $44, Adelaide to Melbourne for $51, Brisbane to Melbourne for $84 and Adelaide to Brisbane for $88.

The discount applies to base fares and taxes during certain travel periods and checked baggage isn't included. The sale ends 11.59pm AEDT on Monday, December 2 or until sold out. Visit tigerair.com.au for the full list of discounted fares.

$799 RETURN FLIGHTS TO HAWAII ON HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

Fly to Honolulu from Sydney or Brisbane for just $799 return with Hawaiian Airlines - along with a whopping 64kg of checked luggage.

Hawaiian Airlines sale also includes connecting fares to the islands of Kauai, Hawaii Island and Maui from $100.

Fares from Melbourne start from $999 (codeshare on Virgin Australia). Sale ends December 6. See hawaiianairlines.com.au

USA FLIGHTS FROM $799 RETURN ON QANTAS

Qantas has slashes fares to Hawaii to $799 return, departing from Sydney or Brisbane. It's also offering return airfares to Los Angeles and San Francisco from $999, and New York from $1299. Qantas' US sale ends November 30. See qantas.com

AUSSIE HOLIDAY DISCOUNTS WITH GROUPON

Groupon is dropping some massive Black Friday deals for Australian holidays, including:

● Gold Coast: Up to 55 per cent off at the Mantra at Sharks Gold Coast, paying only $105 for one night with drinks and late check-out (RRP $250)

● Phillip Island, Victoria: Up to 51 per cent off at 4.5-star Silverwater Resort and pay only $209 for two nights in a Resort Room for two people (RRP $435)

● South Coast, NSW: Up to 62 per cent off at Mercure Resort Gerringong and pay only $239 for two nights with breakfast, wine and late check-out (RRP $629)

● Hepburn Springs, Victoria: Get up to 33 per cent off at Clifftop at Hepburn and pay $790 for two nights in a private villa with champagne, chocolates, spa and more for two people (RRP $1189)

● Perth: Up to 57 per cent off at Hyatt Regency Perth and pay only $175 for one night for two people, including buffet breakfast, wine, parking and 2pm late checkout (RRP $411)

See all Groupon's Black Friday deals at groupon.com.au

TOKYO FROM $662 RETURN WITH CATHAY PACIFIC

Cathay Pacific is getting in on the discount action by cutting prices on economy, premium business class fares to Japan, London, Canada, USA, and India.

Tokyo fares start from $662 from Melbourne, $676 from Brisbane, $679 from Sydney, $692 from Adelaide and $733 from Perth, for travel until March 31, 2020.

Sale ends December 2. See cathaypacific.com

WOTIF DROPS 'BIGGEST HOTEL SALE OF THE YEAR'

Online travel site Wotif has announced their biggest hotel sale of the year with savings of up to 60 per cent on a range of city accommodation across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

The sale is on now until Tuesday, December 3, and hotel locations in Australia include Port Douglas, Cairns, Gold Coast, Hunter Valley, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. While if you're looking for a hotel abroad, cities like Auckland, Christchurch, Bali, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur will also be heavily discounted.

Wotif Travel Expert Chris Milligan said this week will prove to be one of the best times of the year to buy ahead of summer.

"Now is the perfect time to book that city staycation or quick interstate break you've been thinking about," he said.

"Bali and Tokyo remain year-round international favourites for Aussie travellers but at the end of the year, interest for these two destinations certainly spikes. No doubt savvy travellers will be looking to make the most of the excellent deals on offer, including up to 70% off select accommodation at the luxurious Prince Park Tower Tokyo and up to 40% off at the stunning Elysian Boutique Villa Hotel in Bali."

Wotif's Biggest Hotel Sale of the Year runs from Wednesday, 27 November until Tuesday, 3 December 2019.

FLY TO THE PHILIPPINES FOR $189

From Thursday 28th November to November 30th, 2019, Cebu Pacific's Black Friday deals are taking to the sky.

If you're looking to relax on pristine beaches in Boracay, get your adrenaline pumping with canyoneering in Cebu or ride a wave in Siargao you can do all that a more for a wallet-friendly price of $189.

You'll need to be able to travel between February 1st - July 31st 2020 from Sydney or Melbourne.

EXPEDIA LAUNCHES 75 PER CENT OFF HOTEL COUPONS

If you're quick off the mark, this deal from online travel booking site Expedia could well be the best bang for your buck. But you will need to have their app downloaded.

As part of their Black Friday frenzy, Expedia will launch 60 per cent off selected hotels and 75 per cent off hotel coupons when using their app. For those who miss out, they will also off a 10 per cent discount on selected hotels, and 25 per cent off some of their activities.

Last year Expedia's Black Friday sale showed that Australians used the sale to book a getaway as soon as possible, using the period to book an end-of-year weekend getaway in what would usually be an expensive, high-peak travel season.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA DROP FLIGHTS TO $899

To celebrate the annual US holiday, Virgin Australia will be offering flights to Los Angeles from $899 return.

Until December 4, and as an added bonus, when you book a flight with us or our partner Delta to the US you go into a draw to win back the cost of your flight - up to $1000 per booking.

UP TO $7000 OFF FLIGHT CENTRE BOOKINGS

Flight Centre's Red Thursday Sale promises savings of up to $7000 on premium river cruises, up to 25 per cent off selected Europe, Asia and USA tours, and up to $4300 on selected holiday packages. Sale starts November 28 and ends December 1.

UP T0 50 PER CENT OFF OVOLO HOTELS

Book a stay at any Ovolo Hotel from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday and you'll get up to 50 per cent off the best available rate. The hotel group is also offering those who book a chance to go into the running to win 1 of 5 Golden Tickets - a voucher to the value of $500/HK$2500 to spend at any Ovolo Hotel Bar & Restaurant. Sale starts November 29 and ends December 2. See ovolohotels.com

UP TO 30 PER CENT OFF SELECTED CONTIKI TRIPS

Contiki will be offering their biggest sale ever, with shoppers able to save over $3000 on their next trip. Travellers can score mega discounts on 26 trips across five different continents including Western Canada, Greece, and Kuala Lumpur. Sale starts November 29 and ends December 2.

'SUN'S OUT' CARNIVAL CRUISE SALE

With summer on the horizon, Carnival Cruise Line has launched its Sun's Out, Fun's Out sale to welcome the warmer weather, offering discounted rates and up to $500 thrown in to spend on-board.

An eight night package from Sydney through to New Caledonia and return over eight nights will set you back from $949 per person including a $300 on-board voucher, while a 10-night voyage in April 2020 will set you back around $1150 per person with $500 on-board credit per cabin to spend.

But you'll need to book in quickly because these fares will end on November 30th 2019.

SKYSCANNER DROPS FOUR INTERNATIONAL RETURN FARES UNDER $950

Skyscanner has really focused on cheap international flights for the Black Friday sale, launching four fares under $1000 by working with selected partners.

Here's a sneak peek at some of their destinations on offer:

Los Angeles from $921 (estimated savings between 6-11 per cent)

Nadi, Fiji from $459 (estimated savings between 17-30 per cent)

Bali, Indonesia from $560 (estimated savings between 3-9 per cent)

Tokyo, Japan from $654 (estimated savings between 26-31 per cent)