Black Sticks clash could put Fey on track to gold

Sunshine Coast's Hockeyroo Ashlea Fey in action.
Sunshine Coast's Hockeyroo Ashlea Fey in action. DAVID MARIUZ
Matthew McInerney
by

She made her international debut against the Black Sticks but tonight's Commonwealth Games clash could put Maroochydore's Ashlea Fey on the path to a gold medal.

The Hockeyroos, who have won the past three Commonwealth Games gold medals, can go top of Pool B should they beat New Zealand tonight.

The Australians have won their first two games, but Fey said she and her teammates had to stick to their style of play if they are to take advantage of the Black Sticks' 0-0 draw against Canada.

It is a strategy that has worked in their two games to date, as the Hockeyroos followed a tough 1-0 win against Canada with a 5-0 domination of Ghana.

Fey is under no illusion of the challenge that awaits for the team, but she hasn't put any individual pressure on her own performances.

"I obviously want to put on a good performance, but I wouldn't mind if I played poorly and we ended up winning,” she said.

"The next four will be tough, I guess we just have to play our style of hockey.”

With a 9.30pm start, the players' main challenge will be to ensure they are focused and ready to play.

Fey revealed a carefully managed schedule, including a midday nap and afternoon strategic meetings, helped.

"In the morning we try not to get up too early,” she said.

"We have a sleep during the day then we get into our meetings in the afternoon, and we'll get a bit more in the zone from then.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
