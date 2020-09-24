A controversial campaign to rename Blackfellow Creek is not done with the local council yet to weigh up both sides of the argument.

Division 2 councillor Rob Pyne set the ball rolling after calling for the Edmonton creek to be rebadged from its current "jolting" and "discriminatory" moniker.

The local government agreed to put the proposal to a review - but Division 1 councillor Brett Moller explained that was as far as the process went.

"I think personally as a council, we do abhor racism wherever it exists," he said.

"It's important to understand any issue that may be arising from that name with the Indigenous elders and traditional owners.

"In respect to this matter, a report will come back to council for further consideration.

"There has been some commentary out there about the history and historical groups and other groups wanting to possibly make a comment.

"So we'll get that report back, we'll consider it, and then make a decision from there."

Division 2 Cairns regional councillor Rob Pyne. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

Mayor Bob Manning stressed that no decision had been made.

"This will be referenced to our First Nations peoples committee, and there will be further discussion, I've no doubt," he said.

"We will come to a consensus on that, and that will come back to council for council to make the final decision."

Originally published as Blackfellow Creek racism debate's next big step