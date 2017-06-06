Blackspot sending Boreen Pt business broke

Peter Fryer (far right) is rallying members of the Boreen Pt community who are all fed up with living with no mobile phone reception.

AN ANGRY Boreen Point resident has had enough of promises from Australia's largest phone network provider, claiming he's "going broke” not being able to make and receive business calls.

Peter Fryer said he was on the brink of closing his 20-year home business due to his house being located in a "black spot” not covered by Telstra reception.

Mr Fryer said he had been repeatedly reassured by Telstra representatives that equipment to boost reception would be installed soon, however nothing had changed despite beginning inquiries almost a year ago.

"Telstra advised me a new antenna was due late last year but, no, this did not happen,” he said.

"My business is going bust as I can't be contacted via phone. I pay $85 a month for no service. I asked for a refund, but no one can do this.

"The amount (of money) I've lost, it's getting close to closing the business now.”

Mr Fryer said residents of the lake-side town were rallying and met on a regular basis to raise awareness in the community.

"There's 250 of us here that are very angry,” he said.

"On the weekends we swell to 3000 to 5000 people, with all the sailors and people out on the water, but we're getting less and less tourists coming here because of it.

"I get NBN here, but I don't get reception.”

A list of detailed questions was put to Telstra. A spokesperson issued a statement saying Boreen Point would soon receive new technology to help boost coverage.

"Boreen Point is one of up to 250 locations nationally that will soon be benefiting from an innovative Telstra small cell under the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program, and we are progressively rolling these out,” area general manager May Boisen said.

"As the carrier with the nation's largest mobile footprint, we know how important high-speed mobile is to local communities and businesses.”

In a recently updated list of areas considered a priority within the government's Mobile Black Spot Program, Boreen Pt was not listed.