BMA's Blackwater Mine in Central Queensland.
Business

Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

Melanie Whiting
11th Feb 2020 3:15 PM
HEAVY rain has blocked access to a Central Queensland mine.

A weather alert issued today by BHP, said Blackwater Mine was inaccessible and team members should not travel to the site.

Their advice came after a major rain event in the region on Monday night, combined with heavy rainfall in recent days.

"Blackwater Mine's incident management team is actively managing the situation, and will remain in place until further notice," BHP said.

"If you work at Blackwater Mine, your immediate leader will advise when it is safe to return to work.

"Safety is our number one priority. Please put your safety first."

It is unknown at this stage when the site will be accessible again.

It is understood permanent and contract workers are expected to be paid while the mine is inaccessible.

BHP has been contacted for further comment.

