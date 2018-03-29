Menu
Login
News

Blackwater miner remains in hospital after bus crash

Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries.
Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Amber Hooker
by

AN INJURED miner remains in the Rockhampton Hospital this morning, while three of his colleagues have been discharged.

The contract workers, all men aged in their 40s, were involved in a serious bus crash near BMA Blackwater yesterday while they were travelling from the Cook Colliery mine site.

A Rockhampton spokeswoman confirmed remaining patient was in a stable condition, and another man was discharged yesterday.

 

Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries.
Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Both had been airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, while the other two patients were ultimately transferred from the Blackwater Hospital to Emerald Hospital.

The spokeswoman said these two men were discharged as of this morning.

Initial Queensland Ambulance Service reports indicated the crash, on Ardurad Rd, was a rollover.

But Bounty Mining Limited - which operates Cook Colliery- later revealed the bus had crossed a ditch and came to a standstill off the road.

 

Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries.
Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

They confirmed all four men involved were working for them via UGM Pty Ltd contracting firm.

Both companies have since launched internal investigations into the incident, which occurred about 6.32am.

 

Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries.
Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus crash at Blackwater yesterday morning with serious injuries. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Related Items

Topics:  bma blackwater bus crash cook colliery crash rockhampton hospital

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

We need community housing in Noosa: Bolton

Jordan learns to keep safe in sun

SUN SAFETY: Jordan Mercer will be participating in Brisbane's Melanoma March tomorrow.

Speaking out for sun safety

A critical backlash for tourism takeover claim

Noosa Main Beach is preparing for the holiday crowds.

Tourism debate checks in to Noosa

From Peregian Springs to Africa to make joyful deliveries

LIFE SUPPORT: Helping make some important deliveries in Africa is local Chase Becker

Delivering help from afar

Local Partners