Blast Off for an equal surf stoke for Noosa talents

CHAMPIONS: Looking forward to great surfing opportunities Oli Taylor, Pipi Taylor and Amarnie Barber.

CHAMPIONS: Looking forward to great surfing opportunities Oli Taylor, Pipi Taylor and Amarnie Barber. Contributed

GIRL power is in full "Blast Off” as three Noosa-based winners of 1988 world champion Barton Lynch's surfing development event look ahead to a bright, equal-opportunity future.

This is billed as the largest junior surf contest in the world with 300 competitors.

After carving up the solid six-foot surf at Whale Beach, the newly crowned local BL Blast Off winners are under-12s Amarnie Barber and the two terrific Taylors in sister act, Oli (under-10s) and Pipi (under-8s).

Now the trio has added career incentive after the World Surf League announced that as of next year women and men will have equal pay.

Kick in surfing becoming an Olympic sport at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the surfing world could well be these local surfers' oyster in the promising contests years to come.

As one proud Noosa surfing supporter noted: "Our local Noosa girls took out three first places in five age groups - an amazing achievement.

"The local Taylor family have done exceptionally well and their son Louis came in second place in the boys.

"Amarnie Barber was awarded the most promising girl surfer award and custom Lost Mayhem surfboard.

"It was the largest number of girl entries this year, withnumbers equal to that of the boys, which shows where women's surfing is going in Australia and globally.”

Other local competitors making the semis or final surf-offs in Sydney were Mitchell Peterson, Tully "Turbo” Adams, Coco Cairns, MiaWaite, Hayden Danswan, Ruby Barber, Kaimana Cairns, Tom Peterson and William Peterson.

Australian surfer and six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore has praised the WSL for reaching pay parity between men and women.

"When I was told there would be equal pay ... I pretty much cried,” Gilmore said.

"I had goosebumps. I couldn't believe it.”

Peter Gardiner