Blazing trail across Noosa

HAPPY WALKERS: Sam Chapman (left), Carole Davis, Madeleine Ballantyne, Lisa Marshall, Melanie Durston, Sarah Hutchison, Velvet Garvey at the trail sign on Day two of the Great Noosa Trail Walk. Contributed

LAST weekend more that 100 people set off for the annual three-day Great Noosa Trail Walk through the region's hinterland.

Keen walkers took the the trails of Cooroy, Kin Kin, Cooran and Pomona and enjoyed the landscape, local cafes and antique shops encountered on route.

Great Noosa Trail Walk organiser Shaun Walsh said it was a fantastic weekend with everyone taking in the best of what was on offer.

"(The) Event was again a success,” he said.

"We had 90 walkers and 15 trail guides undertaking our 'Noosa country' pilgrimage.”

While it was sunshine one day and rain the next, the weather made for some incredible sights for the keen trailblazers.

Walker Renee English said it was an amazing three days and she is already looking forward to next year.

"It was a massive changeling but an incredible experience and the views were amazing.”

The event included camping in Kin Kin and Cooran, with volunteers cooking breakfast to fuel trekkers for the day ahead.

"Some of the highlights were the spectacular lightning show while camped on Kin Kin sports oval, climbing the Woondum Plateau and experiencing the rainforest in rain and kindness of Cooran community in at short notice opening their hall for dry camping of some wet walkers,” Mr Walsh said.

"There was a wonderful breakfast and lunch at Kin Kin supplied by Kin Kin community Group and breakfast on the verandah of the Cooran Cutters RLFC, cooked to perfection to a beautiful sunny morning.”

Great Noosa Trail Walk are partnered with Noosa District Landcare planted a grove of native figs at Twin Hills Lookout to provide future shade in the area.

The walk has been running annually since 2013 and the trail network is popular year-round with tracks varying in length and difficulty.

Noosa Council maintain the trails, which are well signposted and include interpretative signs and rest shelters.

For trail information visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/noosa-trail-network