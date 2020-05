Wet weather across Noosa for the Mother’s Day afternoon.

IT was a wet end to Mother’s Day for a number of Noosa families on Sunday.

A fast moving storm hovered over Pomona and Cooroy and made its way towards Tewantin.

Meteorologist with Bureau of Meteorology Kimba Wong advised at 4.46pm on Sunday, May 10 the storm was over Tewantin and heading east.

“It is dropping a bit of rain, she said.

“There were 19mLs in Pomona.”

“We could expect to see a lot more.”