Blokes living years longer

LIFE: We are all living much longer than we did 50 years ago.

AUSSIE males are catching up with females in the average life expectancy stakes, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.

The gap is narrowing, with males born today having an estimated life expectancy of 80.5 years, compared with 84.6 years for females.

Average male life expectancy in Australia has increased by 12.9 years in the last 50 years, and compares favourably with the world average of 69.7 years, or 10.8 years longer and now the highest on record.

Aussie females, while having increased by 10.4 years in the last 50 years, compares well to the global average of 74.3 years - that's an extra 10.3 years of living in paradise.

"Australians have a higher life expectancy than our counterparts in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” ABS Demography Director Anthony Grubb says.

But Queensland males' and females' life expectancy rates were slightly less than most other parts of the nation. Maybe it's the weather, and all these cyclones.

Of all Australian states and territories, Victoria recorded the highest male life expectancy (81.3 years), followed by the Australian Capital Territory (81.1 years), New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia (each 80.3 years), Queensland (80.0 years) and Tasmania (78.7 years), Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show.

The ACT recorded the highest female life expectancy (85.2 years), followed by Victoria (85.0 years), Western Australia (84.9 years), New South Wales (84.6 years), South Australia (84.5 years), Queensland (84.4 years) and Tasmania (82.9 years).

The Northern Territory had the lowest life expectancy for both males and females (75.9 years and 79.4 years, respectively).

Over the last 10 years, male life expectancy gained the most in the NT (3.5 years).