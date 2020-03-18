Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UK Company Which Produces 10 Minute Blood Test For Covid 19
UK Company Which Produces 10 Minute Blood Test For Covid 19
Health

Blood types more at risk of infection

by Phoebe Loomes
18th Mar 2020 10:23 AM

A new study out of China has suggested people with a certain blood type may be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

People who have blood type A are more vulnerable to infection from the coronavirus, according to the report from the South China Morning Post. Conversely, people with blood type O have shown signs of being more resistant.

The preliminary study out of Wuhan University was published on March 11 on Medrxiv.org, and was conducted on 2000 patients who contracted the coronavirus in Wuhan and Shenzhen in China.

coronaviruspromo

The researchers found type A patients presented a higher rate of infection, and tended to show more severe symptoms.

Preliminary research has suggested patients with Type A blood are more susceptible to coronavirus infection and its symptoms.
Preliminary research has suggested patients with Type A blood are more susceptible to coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

 

The research is in its preliminary stages and more work is needed, however the group reportedly urged governments and medical facilities to start taking people's blood types into account when treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

"People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection," the researchers, from Wang Xinghuan with the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University wrote.

"SARS-CoV-2-infected patients with blood group A might need to receive more vigilant surveillance and aggressive treatment."

The study said their research suggested people with blood type O may have a "significantly lower risk" of infection than other blood types.

According to the study, of 206 patients who had been killed by the virus in Wuhan, 85 had type A blood, which is 63 per cent more than those with type O blood.

The team observed the blood type pattern across genders and different age groups.

More Stories

Show More
blood type coronavirus editors picks health infection risk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health Prime Minister Scott Morrison has banned overseas travel, non essential crowds greater than 100 people but schools will remain open. LATEST HERE

        ‘Commercial Armageddon’: Noosa businesses ask for help

        premium_icon ‘Commercial Armageddon’: Noosa businesses ask for help

        News Noosa businesses ask for assistance as the business downturn is felt right across...

        Festival-goer convicted after MDMA smuggle

        premium_icon Festival-goer convicted after MDMA smuggle

        Crime A Coast man has been convicted after police found him to smuggle MDMA into a...

        Still trading: Eumundi Markets stay open for now

        premium_icon Still trading: Eumundi Markets stay open for now

        Lifestyle Popular markets call for support in uncertain times