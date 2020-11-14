‘Bloody amazing!’: Bachelor baby arrives

With a lush set of dark locks just like her father, Elle Robards has arrived.

The Bachelor baby rounds out the perfect family for Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards.

"I've fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!!", Robards wrote on Instagram.

"I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards. How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero … What a woman!!"

Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich are smitten with their new daughter.

Anna too posted her gorgeous bub on social media: "Introducing the newest addition to our family."

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple including singer Ricki-Lee Coulter, model Tegan Martin and fashion designers Toni Maticevski and Rebecca Vallance.

It is a fairytale addition for the couple, who met when chiropractor and actor Robards embarked on a journey to find love on The Bachelor in 2013.

Back then, he chose lawyer Heinrich as his forever partner with the pair marrying in Italy five years later.

In September, Heinrich said she was keeping as fit as possible throughout the pregnancy.

"Now I am getting to the pointy end; everything I'm doing is a bit harder," she said.

"I am going to try to continue doing pre-natal reformer (class) and step classes, all that sort of stuff. I feel I can do all the things I was doing before but just one level below."

The couple in Byron Bay in September.

At the time, Robards said the couple were enjoying spending time together before their daughter arrived.

"It is kind of our last bit of time together that it is just us so we are enjoying that," former Neighbours star Robards said. "We will never really have that again, where it is just us."

In January at the Australian Open, the couple said they were trying to fall pregnant.

"That's at the forefront of our minds for this year," she said. "It has always been on our mind but we are getting older, not that we are old but we want to have hopefully more than one kid. It is something we are both very keen on."

Anna Heinrich with her daughter Elle.