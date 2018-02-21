Blooming poinciana paints an usual picture

UNUSUAL: This poinciana tree outside Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club on Hilton Tce was clearly in bloom on Saturday, February 10, despite poincianas more regularly blooming in November and December.

WHAT'S wrong with this picture?

Well, nothing ostensible. After all, it's a photo of a beautiful poinciana tree located outside Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club on Hilton Tce in Tewantin.

And Tewantin is synonymous with poincianas, considering its namesake's thoroughfare.

But the Tewantin Poinciana Ave trees have long since bloomed, during the usual months of November and December, while the photo was taken on Saturday, February 10.

So what's going on? Our weather has been up and down - the effects of climate change are everywhere.

Noosa Council's environmental services manager Craig Doolan said it was not that uncommon for poinciana trees to bloom throughout spring and summer, depending on temperature and rainfall.

"On occasions, trees, if sick or dying, may attempt to flower and seed a final time. This can explain why a tree might bloom out of season,” Mr Doolan said.

"However, the tree appears healthy and is showing no outward signs of stress. Plus, conditions have been fairly good since the late spring of 2017.”