Major blow to Johnny Depp’s career

JOHNNY Depp's career has been dealt another blow, with his latest big screen thriller being pulled from release.

City of Lies has been dropped from American distributor Global Road's schedule a month before it was due to hit cinemas, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The movie - about the police investigation into the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G aka Biggie Smalls - was due to be released in the US on September 7.

Depp plays an LAPD detective who investigates the Juicy rapper's murder in 1997, which remains unsolved.

Johnny Depp, pictured onstage at Comic-Con in San Diego last month. Picture: Getty Images

Global Road has not stated why the movie's release date was pulled, ew.com reports.

It's the latest setback for Depp, 55, who is being sued by a location manager who claims Depp assaulted him on the set of City of Lies, and has had legal disputes with his former managers and bodyguards.

In June, Depp gave a bombshell interview to Rolling Stone about his split from ex-wife Amber Heard and legal woes.

Depp admitted he was "as low" as he believed he could have gotten during that period.

While Heard wasn't directly mentioned - thanks to a nondisclosure agreement they both signed - he spoke of the depression he entered as his personal and financial lives both collapsed simultaneously.

"The next step was, 'You're going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you're going to leave with your eyes closed. I couldn't take the pain every day," the Pirates of the Caribbean star said.

The former couple met on the set of 2011 movie The Rum Diary and married in February 2015, but divorced just over a year later, with Heard accusing him of physically assaulting her - a claim he's strenuously denied.

Last year, it emerged Depp was in dire financial straits and his shocking spending habits were laid bare as he entered into a legal war with his former business managers.

As the magazine pointed out, Depp has made $US650 million ($A879 million) on films that netted $US3.6 billion ($4.87), but "almost all of it is gone".