Blue skies for 'perfect' Noosa weekend

FUN IN SUN: Jamie and George Nichol from Brisbane showing off their skills for Boxing Day beach football. Caitlin Zerafa

THE beach is the place to be this weekend.

Another perfect summer's weekend is forecast in the Noosa region with sublime top temperatures sitting around 27-28 degrees.

There's only a 10% chance of rain today and tomorrow, with blue skies and temperatures of 22-27 degrees on Saturday and 21-28 on Sunday.

Monday will be partly cloudy with light winds and a slight chance of a shower.

If you're planning an outdoor event for New Year's Eve on Monday night, the chance of being rained on is only 20%.

Humidity will sit just over 60% and winds will be easterly around 15-25km/hr, making for perfect conditions on the water.

Looking back, 2018 has been a rollercoaster weather-wise.

The hottest day was on Sunday, January 14 when Tewantin recorded a maximum of 37.9 degrees, while the lowest temperature recorded was on Wednesday, August 22 when the mercury dipped to 4.6 degrees.

The highest daily rainfall total was recorded on October 13 when a massive 107mm fell.

The rainfall total for the year so far is 1693.2mm, up slightly on last year's total of 1676.4mm.

The first day of the new year will be mostly sunny with light winds and temp- eratures of 21-29 degrees.