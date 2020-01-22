‘Blush’ in operatic style for a cause

Blush Opera is coming to The J Noosa.

NOOSA Music Society is teaming up with Blush Opera to present Big Voices and Big Banging, an operatic bushfire relief fundraiser concert at The J Noosa.

Enjoy the well-known arias we all love, as well as a madcap contemporary chamber opera about building Ikea flat pack furniture!

Thrilling voices will soar through classics by Verdi, Rossini and Mozart while the stage is slowly assembled with hammers, screwdrivers, shelves, and a host of percussion instruments!

This culminates in Paul Smith’s wild opera homage to Ikea, How To Build A Billy, in which two singers must build a bookcase live on stage while performing the story of a pair of frustrated siblings coping with their mother’s ever-growing book collection.

It promises to be a dramatic and surprising evening!

The show is happening on Saturday February 8 at 6pm. Price: $67.50 (premium), $55 (adult), $45 (concession/seniors), $35 (student). Tickets: www.thej.com.au