BMN founder takes the reins

BUSINESS Mentors Noosa (BMN) founding father Julien Cahn has been elected as the management committee chairperson for a two-year term.

Mr Cahn was the original chairperson at the formation of the group six years ago.

BMN operates under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Noosa and is supported by Noosa Council.

The team consists of 22 retired and semi-retired women and men who, having had successful business careers, volunteer their time and experience to assist in the growth of Noosa business owners.

Since inception BMN has worked with more than 250 small and medium size businesses developing an outstanding record of successful results.

In many cases people who start up small businesses have invested their entire life savings, their superannuation and often their own homes to kick start their investment, State Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said.

"At enormous personal risk, these small investors work hard to contribute to the economy, employ locals and make their communities better places to live and raise a family.

"There is no doubt that small businesses are the backbone of our community, especially here in the Noosa Electorate.

"When you consider that one in three small business fail in their first year of operation, two out of four by the end of the second and three out of four by the fifth year, the courage and commitment of these operators is nothing short of outstanding.

Noosa's small business owners are extremely fortunate to have access to decades of experience shared by successful and or retired business people, through BMN.”

The BMN charter dictates that the mentors work with the respective business owners, guiding them to both fully understand and to ultimately solve their problems and business issues themselves. \

This approach grows the knowledge and the confidence of the owners, enabling them to successfully guide their own business to success.

For details go to bmn.org.au/contact-us/.