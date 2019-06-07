Menu
2020 BMW M8 Competition
Motoring

BMW’s new crazy muscle car revealed

by David McCowen
7th Jun 2019 2:16 PM

BMW has unveiled its answer to Porsche's 911 Turbo. Sitting at the top of the BMW 8 Series range, the new M8 is part grand tourer and part supercar, a twin-turbocharged response to Porsche's benchmark sports car.

Powered by the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 as the latest BMW M5, the new M8 coupe comes with 441kW and 750Nm as standard, or a thumping 460kW if you order the faster M8 Competition likely to be standard in Australia.

The V8 turns a sophisticated eight-speed automatic transmission. With all-wheel drive grip, the M8 is the quickest accelerating BMW yet, hitting 100km/h from rest in 3.2 seconds.

Inside the 2020 BMW M8 Competition.
Among the selectable drive settings is rear-drive drift mode. Electronically actuated brakes allow drivers to adjust the car's brake feel to suit their mode - something no other manufacturer has.

Standard kit includes 20-inch wheels, variable-mode suspension and lightweight carbon-fibre roof for the coupe. The convertible gets a folding fabric top.

2020 BMW M8 Competition convertible.
The opulent cabin packs high-res digital displays, plush leather and supportive sports seats.

Carbon ceramic brakes will be an option pitched at track-day junkies.

BMW has not confirmed the car's price in Australia but it will be well in excess of the $272,900 asked for the less powerful M850i. Don't expect much change from $400,000 on the road when the M8 Competition arrives in the next few months.

