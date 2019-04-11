Board Meeting rides a wave of support

LOCAL charity The Board Meeting has received a $10,000 donation from the developers of Parkridge Noosa, Altum Property Group, along with its financiers Thakral Capital.

"The Board Meeting commenced in 2005 after a group of local surfers got together to help a local disabled child attend a swim meet overseas and, in the years, we have raised over $1.5million to provide a range of support services for children with serious disabilities,” chairman Mark Skinner said.

"I think it's ironic that the good old surfing network has helped get this significant donation over the line, with both Alex Rigby, from Altum, and Gregg Piercy, from Thakral Capital, keen surfers.

"This donation will go direct towards supporting those families who have fallen through the cracks of government support and are doing it extremely tough.

"As well as providing a range of support services to children with serious disabilities, we also fund a respite service through a professional care centre to help the parents of disabled children so they can have a weekend off while their child is professionally cared for.

"We've found this to be very beneficial as unfortunately having a child with a disability tends to increase stress on parents.”