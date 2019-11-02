Board of billion dollar Noosa tourism sets promotional course for the year

TOURISM Noosa has reappointed Drew Pearson as its chair and Richard Stephens from Accom Noosa as deputy chair at its AGM this week.

Tourism in Noosa continued to build on its spend in the region which last year was a record $1.1 billion to the year ending June 2019.

The board also welcomed new director James Kendall who joins existing directors Dan Neylan, Darren McClenaghan, Elizabeth Reynolds, Erina Kilmore, Louise Formosa, Michelle Mason and Nick Heath.

Chair Drew Pearson said: “Our Board members have a wealth of experience in the tourism industry and in business management.

“We look forward to continuing to guide our organisation to achieve the goals outlined in the Tourism Strategy Noosa 2017-2022 so that we further enhance Noosa’s tourism industry in a sustainable way for the benefit of our whole region.

“We are also very pleased to be entering a new chapter for Tourism Noosa with recently appointed CEO Melanie Anderson commencing with us in early November.”

Tourism Noosa is the official tourism marketing and destination management organisation for the Noosa region with a strong and supportive membership of 658 businesses.

Tourism Noosa undertakes a range of activities including domestic campaigns, international activity, a visiting media program, event sponsorship, segment development, an integrated digital program and industry and product development projects with environmental and sustainability initiatives.