Boardwalk gets its first award

WALK AND TALK: Noosa councillors cut the tape to officially open the new Park Road Boardwalk. Alan Lander

BUILD it and they will reward.

The first award for Noosa's, er, award-winning new boardwalk has already been presented - on the same day the structure was being officially opened.

The Australian Institute of Horticulture has been watching the work's progress and was particularly impressed by the boardwalk's architecture, ensuring it ran between existing trees and vegetation, instead of through it.

AIH president Michael Casey flew in to join councillors, staff and the Hutchinson crew who built it, to celebrate an icon that will surely have more awards thrown at it in time to come.

"The project comprehensively covered all the criteria of Regional Greenspace Award,” Mr Casey said.

Mayor Tony Wellington receives the award from AIH president Michael Casey. Alan Lander

Mayor Tony Wellington described the boardwalk as "a real signature project for Noosa”.

"Although the beauty of the bay, Main Beach and the national park are serious attractions, this piece of infrastructure is also rapidly becoming an attraction in itself.”