BOAT SHED FIGHT

A STATE Government Munna Point structure locals think is over-the-top and has been likened to a "marijuana hydroponic growing shed” by one critic, is looking to ministerial intervention for completion.

And this approach is likely to do little to appease unimpressed local MP Sandy Bolton, Noosa Council or locals who appear stuck with the supersized Boating and Fisheries boat shed.

The state-run Building and Asset Services has finally called for public submissions for what is a 90 per cent complete extension to the Russell St facility as the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries seeks a ministerial designation to complete the facility.

"The department's well aware of how thoroughly angry we are that that situation and should never have happened and we don't want to happen again,” Ms Bolton told the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association AGM.

She said the size and height of the structure came to the local community's attention only after it was fully erected which made it hard to deal with.

"It is frustrating for the residents who are impacted,” she said.

"Basically now we've got to make sure that that type of scenario doesn't happen again.”

Ms Bolton said she and the council were still working on achieving a "better outcome”, but "it's going to be hard - it is state land, it is their building”.

The documents said work was stopped on the boat shed last year after local opposition as well as objections from the council, which indicated this development should have been decided as a material change of use at local government level.

Ms Bolton said she and Mayor Tony Wellington had both being working on a better outcome.

Cr Wellington said council staff had prepared a report on the facility for the December round of meetings.

The designation will also authorise improvements works on the site and a new landscape scheme.

The boat shed was designed to accommodate fixed-canopy marine vessels to satisfy workplace health and safety requirements for QBFP staff.

There would be partial cladding of the boat shed with western red cedar, provision of an awning to the northern face of the boat shed and landscaping to help screen the building.

The boat shed will be 47 square metres larger in footprint compared to the former shed, which at 5.36m meets the planning scheme guidelines.

The department has commissioned a visual impact assessment to consider the visual amenity of the area.

Submissions can be made until December 18 at infrastructure designation@dsdmip.

qld.gov.au.