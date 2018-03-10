Boathouse River Festival hits spot

"SUMMER breeze, makes me feel fine ...”

So the song goes, and so the breeze blew at the sixth annual Noosa Boathouse River Festival.

And just as well, even though summer may be over for those who don't go by the equinoxes and solstices, it was definitely above 30C on the day.

Just after the 3pm opening, crowds were filling the spaces under the trees of Gympie Terrace's foreshore park.

"It's our sixth festival, and it's growing each year,” Boathouse co-owner and event manager Sarah Bradford said.

"It's a special event for locals, where they can bring their families, the kids, and enjoy great food and music,” she said.

Each year the event supports a different charitable institution or worthy cause - and this year, it was the Noosa Coastguard, whose members were able to work the 'gates' to take donations.

Fellow co-owner Phil Bradford said the festival "comes after a fantastic summer season in Noosa”.

"It's a chance for people to relax, unwind and make the most of one of our best assets - the Noosa River.”

Even a threatening storm didn't interrupt the festivities, instead offering a thunderous 'soundtrack' to the day's events.