Boaties, anglers beware or be fined

Fishing and boating on the river.
FISHERIES authorities will be prominent on Noosa waterways though the Easter break, checking anglers' and boaties' compliance with safety and catch limit rules.

And they will be handing out fines to those who choose not to comply.

Boating and Fisheries Patrol's Rob McDonald said hefty fines applied for those who didn't comply with fishing and boating safety rules.

"Most fishers in Queensland do the right thing and fish by the rules and we would like to see

that good record continue over Easter,” Mr McDonald said.

"Fisheries officers will be patrolling tidal and fresh waters to enforce regulations if needed and to talk to fishers as part of our ongoing campaign to educate the community.”

Mr McDonald said fisheries regulations were in place to ensure sustainable fish stocks for future generations to enjoy.

"Different rules apply to fishing in tidal waters, freshwaters, marine parks and interstate and hefty fines apply for illegal fishing activity,” he said.

Topics:  boating laws easter break fishing laws noosa tourism

Noosa News

