Boaties urged to slow down

WATER SAFETY: Police are warning Noosa River boaties and water users they will be out and about these school holiday.

COMMUNITY concern has sparked an increased police presence in local waterways these school holidays.

Police are warning boaties and water users they will be out and about in response to community concerns around speeding and the unsafe operation of vessels.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Senior Seargent Ben Carroll said Sunshine Coast Water Police, based out of Mooloolaba, have been conducting extensive patrols throughout the Noosa River.

“The Noosa River is one of the busiest waterways in Queensland and police are continuing their efforts to ensure vessels and their masters are adhering to the marine rules,” he said.

o date, police have conducted 114 vessel intercepts, 87 random breath tests resulting in two drink driving detections and issued 28 marine infringement notices.”

Water police officers operated from a newly acquired vessel, yet to be formally commissioned by the Queensland Police Service. (pictured)

“The 17-metre hard collared monohull patrol vessel was built by Australian builder, Hart Marine and cost approximately $3.2 million,” Sen-Sgt Carroll said.

“It is powered by two Scania 16.4 Litre, eight-cylinder twin turbo charged diesel main engines and is surveyed to 200 nautical miles with a range of 440 nautical miles.

“The vessel was constructed using modern technology and uses the latest innovation available for navigation, safety and search and rescue operations.

“The vessel has accommodation facilities to allow for overnight and extended deployments and has the additional capacity to act as a Police Forward Command Post for any north coast disaster events or major marine incidents.

The speed limit in most areas of Noosa River is 6 knots. More information at the Maritime Safety Queensland website.