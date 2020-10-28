Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Interview with Bob Abbot
Politics

BOB’S EYE VIEW: Former mayor gives his take on campaign

Matt Collins
28th Oct 2020 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queenslanders will be out in force this weekend to make their votes count in the 2020 state election.

One man who knows the ins and outs of local politics like no other is former Sunshine Coast and Noosa mayor Bob Abbot.

Election bounty: Campaign riches on offer for candidates

In the lead up to the election Sunshine Coast Daily journalist Matt Collins sat down with Bob to share his political insights, thoughts and opinions.

With 30+ years of political experience, the former mayor is very happy to be fill the role of election commentator while he very happily sits on the sidelines.

From alleged "dirty tricks" to not showing up at events, Big Bob gives his honest views on what he has noticed from the election campaigns of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa candidates.

bob abbot interview state election 2020 sunshine coast election debate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man’s fraudulent night out with lost bank card

        Premium Content Young man’s fraudulent night out with lost bank card

        Crime A 20-year-old Coast man has come clean after lying to police about using a bank card to fund his $300 night out on the town.

        Weather expert teaches students to look to skies

        Premium Content Weather expert teaches students to look to skies

        Education A weather expert has helped Coast school students better understand the factors...

        Flash flooding, road chaos as super storm slams SEQ

        Premium Content Flash flooding, road chaos as super storm slams SEQ

        Weather Authorities warn of life-threatning flash flooding

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign