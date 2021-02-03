Body art bosses flesh out triumphant return

The Australian Body Art Festival is looking good for an April comeback in Cooroy.

Festival organiser Danielle Taylor has her fingers firmly crossed that in 65 days her body art showcase will be baring its artistic soul in Cooroy once more.

This signature event of the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce is back in business after last year’s nerve-racking 11th hour cancellation due to coronavirus restrictions.

“We opened the artist bookings on Friday and a flood of them came through,” Ms Taylor said.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, there’s no shutdown altogether like last year … I think that was about 10 days before the event.

“You never know in this day and age, but we can only do everything we can to make it as successful as possible.”

Already there is interstate interest in the eye-catching extravaganza after the chamber made the pricing as reasonable as possible with support from Noosa Outback.

Cooroy is hopefully going to be home to some wild designs as part of the Australian Body Art Festival.

This year’s showcase, to be held from April 9- 11, keeps the time travel theme from last year’s abandoned event.

The festival will be held over five, free-ticketed sessions at Apex Park in Cooroy.

“We’re being as conservative as we can but are still getting good numbers through,” Ms Taylor said.

“Each session will be limited to 500 people – but if things change that site can have way more than 500 people under the 2sq m rule,” she said.

Sessions will include UV speed painting, brush and sponge body art and special effects.

Each session will be followed by trademark parades of extravagantly-painted models.

There will also be junior and senior face painting as well as wearable art.