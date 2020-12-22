Body art fest bounces back from $1.5M pandemic blow

The annual Australian Body Art Festival at Cooroy last held in 2019 is on the comeback trail.

The annual Australian Body Art Festival at Cooroy last held in 2019 is on the comeback trail.

Like a scene from a science fiction blockbuster Australia's best body art festival is being cryogenically reanimated for April next year to boost a Cooroy economy left more than $1.5 million out of pocket by this year's COVID-19 cancellation.

The Australian Body Art Festival was just two weeks away from working its artistic and economic magic when everything shutdown.

Artists from around Australia were about to descend on the town along with 6000 visitors to this two-day exotic extravaganza when flights, hotel bookings and months of meticulous planning had to be put on ice.

Now it's comeback time and Kuluin-based artist Ayesha Henderson cannot wait to flesh out this April 10-11 creative rebirth with her other worldly designs.

"I'm very excited, it was so disappointing to miss out this year," Ms Henderson said.

"People travel from all over Australia to come and compete, it's definitely the highlight of my year and no doubt a lot of the other artists as well.

Body artist Ayesha Henderson when she worked with Lisa Curry for The Full Monty Ladies Night promotion.

"It's not only because you get to compete, you just have a lot of fun, you get to see your creative tribe."

Ms Henderson can relate to the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce keeping this year's Time Travel creative theme - it sums up a common desire escape the catastrophic cancellations to a virus free period.

Festival manager Danielle Taylor described this year's non-event as "heartbreaking more than anything".

Now they are working to a COVID-Safe checklist complying with the Noosa Council crowd limit of 500 which is in place to at least February.

Ms Taylor hopes the size restrictions will ease by April as many artists plan their holidays around the festival and spent plenty throughout the Coast.

Her team has federal, state and council funding to cover the staging costs but they are still fundraising and recruiting sponsors for the festival entertainment budget.

"We still need money to make it all break even," Ms Taylor said.

And the event's small army of unpaid helpers are signing up again.

"The volunteers are great, it's been such a devastating year, they are eager to come back."