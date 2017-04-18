27°
News

Body Art Festival crowns the winners

18th Apr 2017 7:00 AM
MAGICAL: Body artist Kelli MacAlpine was awarded second place in the airbrush category for this piece at the Australian Body Art Festival.
MAGICAL: Body artist Kelli MacAlpine was awarded second place in the airbrush category for this piece at the Australian Body Art Festival.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Australian Body Art Festival has crowned the winners of the two-day body art spectacular held in Cooroy at the weekend.

About 60 competitors embrace this year's theme of Wonderland, drawing 7000 spectators to watch some of the nation's best body artists, face painters, visual artists and wearable art designers create and parade their masterpieces.

Event manager Danielle Taylor says the theme drew a wide range of interpretat- ions across all competition categories and some truly incredible art emerged.

"Some artists focused on Alice in Wonderland, others on winter wonderland and many on what their own personal wonderland was, but they were all spectacular,” Ms Taylor said.

"It truly is phenomenal to watch the artists come together from near and far to create something special.

"The artists were under pressure to create their masterpieces within the defined time limits of the competitions, yet all had smiles on their faces and really seemed to enjoy themselves and celebrate the opportunity to work alongside fellow artists.”

The 2017 Australian Body Art Festival was a new festival to Cooroy and it was run as a community event by a team of over 100 volunteers funded through donations, crowd funding and support from local businesses.

"The festival had a great feel and was a huge success for the first year. It will only get better from here.”

The winners for each category are as follows:

Brush and sponge

Winner &amp; People&#39;s Choice: Kristy O&#39;Neil.
Winner & People's Choice: Kristy O'Neil.

Winner and people's choice: Kristy O'Neil, runner up: Laurie Faulkner, highly commended: Lorna Nickels.

Airbrush

Winner &amp; People&#39;s Choice: Janie Fearon.
Winner & People's Choice: Janie Fearon.

Winner and people's choice: Janie Fearon, runner up: Kelli MacAlpine, highly commended: Holly Hughes.

Special effects

Winner: Holly Hughes.
Winner: Holly Hughes.

Winner Holly Hughes, runner up: Sandra Temple, people's choice: Fran Catford, highly commended: Yuhwa Shin from South Korea.

Face painting

Winner and people's choice: Kristy O'Neil, runner up: Lorna Nickels, highly commended: Ayesha Henderson, encouragement award: Ji Yeon Choi from South Korea.

Wearable art - fashion made from recycled treasures

Jules McCrae in her Wonderland themed wearable art. Jules won first place in wearable art and took home $1000 prize money.
Jules McCrae in her Wonderland themed wearable art. Jules won first place in wearable art and took home $1000 prize money. Amber Macpherson

Winner: Jules McCrae, runner up and people's choice Carol Thomson, highly commended: Valerie Lawrence-Slater.

Best models

Body art special effects category runner-up Sandra Temple, plus model Kristin Moss was crowned best model on Sunday.
Body art special effects category runner-up Sandra Temple, plus model Kristin Moss was crowned best model on Sunday.

Simon Lyell and Kristin Moss.

Noosa News

Topics:  art australian body art festival body art cooroy festival winners

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Women only self-defence course starts on Saturday at Caza Brazillian Jiu-jitsu at the Noosa Junction

Tricks of the chef trade

FRESH: Chef Tony Crossin has cooked for Australia's top athletes and is now living in Noosa.

Chef for Australia's top athletes shares secrets to a healthy life

Sunshine Beach Surf Club blitzes state competition

CONGRATS: Clubs Queensland Awards Asahi sales general manager Shane Walsh (centre) presents (from left) Warick Redwood, Travis Corcoran, Craig Law and Peter Brewer from the Sunshine Beach Surf Club with the hall of fame award.

Sunshine Beach surf club inducted in to hall of fame

'Biggest and best' woodworking on show at Cooroy

The Cooroora Woodworkers Fair is on May 12-13.

Annual Wood and Craft Show planned for May 12-13.

Local Partners

Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Women only self-defence course starts on Saturday at Caza Brazillian Jiu-jitsu at the Noosa Junction

Body Art Festival crowns the winners

MAGICAL: Body artist Kelli MacAlpine was awarded second place in the airbrush category for this piece at the Australian Body Art Festival.

Best body artists in Australia awarded top honours

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train have announced they will bring their Play That Song tour to Australia this winter.

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

ENTRY LEVEL BUYING PLUS SHED

120 Beerburrum Street, Aroona 4551

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

- Upgraded colonial style home, 3 good size bedrooms with robes - Large study with cube shelving, lots of bench & computer space - Bedrooms and living areas are...

Supreme Country Living

9 Hamilton Road, West Woombye 4559

House 4 3 3 Forthcoming...

This property is exactly what we are asked for constantly. Huge immaculately presented family home with north-easterly wrap around verandas on 4.278 hectares...

Buderim On Top-Owners Relocated to USA, Investment Opportunity Requires Immediate Sale

8 Gosford Court, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 By Negotiation

Look no further. We have it for sale and you must see it. A very large expansive family home on one of Buderims beautiful Leafy streets. This is Buderim on top.

The perfect entry-level investment

7/29 Baden Powell Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 29 April...

As the CBD grows and starts to come to life, getting into the market and being centrally located has never been more important. This solid and well-designed unit...

YOUR OWN LAKEFRONT AWAITS

56 Wavell Avenue, Pelican Waters 4551

House 3 2 2 CONTACT AGENT

- Majestically positioned on Lake Magellan - Designed to be bright and airy and to capture water views - Generous sized bedrooms with the master hosting an...

Coastal Views With Bush Backdrop

79 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $679,000

79 Dixon Road is a fantastic property jam packed with homely charm. Amazing, eye catching ocean views that only Buderim can offer await you while you sit out on...

Mum, Dad, let&#39;s buy this one

4 April Court, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 2 2 Auction 20th May...

April Court is one of the more desirable streets to live in Maroochydore. Apart from being a court and appreciating very low amounts of traffic, the owners within...

Rolls Royce Position Holden Price

59-61 Sawreys Road, Forest Glen 4556

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

If you are on a budget, but looking for a first class position and a home to to personalise and profit then look no further. Position is everything when buying...

NEAT SWEET AND COMPLETE

27 Pozieres Crescent, Aroona 4551

House 3 1 1 BY NEGOTIATION

- Quality home offered to the market for the first time in over 30 years - 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & 1 car lock up solid brick and tile home - Situated on a...

Lashings Of Luxury

5 Quiet Close, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

Stunning inside and out, this custom designed executive style home exudes contemporary class and elegance that is quite simply breathtaking ... offering the...

The jewel in the crown of the Noosa hinterland

Imagine living in Cooroy's exquisite Erindale Park

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Simply stunning in Noosa

Immaculate Noosaville home as fresh, new and beautiful as the day

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!