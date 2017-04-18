Body Art Festival crowns the winners

MAGICAL: Body artist Kelli MacAlpine was awarded second place in the airbrush category for this piece at the Australian Body Art Festival.

THE Australian Body Art Festival has crowned the winners of the two-day body art spectacular held in Cooroy at the weekend.

About 60 competitors embrace this year's theme of Wonderland, drawing 7000 spectators to watch some of the nation's best body artists, face painters, visual artists and wearable art designers create and parade their masterpieces.

Event manager Danielle Taylor says the theme drew a wide range of interpretat- ions across all competition categories and some truly incredible art emerged.

"Some artists focused on Alice in Wonderland, others on winter wonderland and many on what their own personal wonderland was, but they were all spectacular,” Ms Taylor said.

"It truly is phenomenal to watch the artists come together from near and far to create something special.

"The artists were under pressure to create their masterpieces within the defined time limits of the competitions, yet all had smiles on their faces and really seemed to enjoy themselves and celebrate the opportunity to work alongside fellow artists.”

The 2017 Australian Body Art Festival was a new festival to Cooroy and it was run as a community event by a team of over 100 volunteers funded through donations, crowd funding and support from local businesses.

"The festival had a great feel and was a huge success for the first year. It will only get better from here.”

The winners for each category are as follows:

Brush and sponge

Winner and people's choice: Kristy O'Neil, runner up: Laurie Faulkner, highly commended: Lorna Nickels.

Airbrush

Winner and people's choice: Janie Fearon, runner up: Kelli MacAlpine, highly commended: Holly Hughes.

Special effects

Winner: Holly Hughes.

Winner Holly Hughes, runner up: Sandra Temple, people's choice: Fran Catford, highly commended: Yuhwa Shin from South Korea.

Face painting

Winner and people's choice: Kristy O'Neil, runner up: Lorna Nickels, highly commended: Ayesha Henderson, encouragement award: Ji Yeon Choi from South Korea.

Wearable art - fashion made from recycled treasures

Jules McCrae in her Wonderland themed wearable art. Jules won first place in wearable art and took home $1000 prize money. Amber Macpherson

Winner: Jules McCrae, runner up and people's choice Carol Thomson, highly commended: Valerie Lawrence-Slater.

Best models

Body art special effects category runner-up Sandra Temple, plus model Kristin Moss was crowned best model on Sunday.

Simon Lyell and Kristin Moss.