Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Australian Body Art Festival will be held at Cooroy in April. Photo: Contributed
The Australian Body Art Festival will be held at Cooroy in April. Photo: Contributed
Whats On

Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

Ashley Carter
24th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Body Art Festival has revealed the theme for this year's event in Cooroy will be time travel.

The unique festival includes body and face painting, wearable art, surfboard art, live music and activities for all ages.

In a statement, the festival said it was looking for volunteers to join the team and was offering sponsors the chance to "share in the success" of the festival.

The Australian Body Art Festival will be held in Cooroy on April 4 and 5 and is expected at least 9000 people to attend.

Businesses looking to support the event can get more information at australianbodyart.com.au/sponsorship.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
australian body art festival body art cooroy whatson
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 1:08 PM

    Just In

      Trump snaps after watching ad

      Trump snaps after watching ad
      • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        premium_icon Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        News First glimpse at the damage done to Gympie economy by collapse of building company Ri-Con.

        Alleged rapist held in jail until at least April

        premium_icon Alleged rapist held in jail until at least April

        News “You can’t buy your way out of this one, sir,” Magistrate tells 30-year-old...

        Australia Day: A reminder of how ignorant we are

        premium_icon Australia Day: A reminder of how ignorant we are

        News Why don’t we educate our children about what happened on January 26 before we start...

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.