Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

The Australian Body Art Festival will be held at Cooroy in April. Photo: Contributed

THE Australian Body Art Festival has revealed the theme for this year's event in Cooroy will be time travel.

The unique festival includes body and face painting, wearable art, surfboard art, live music and activities for all ages.

In a statement, the festival said it was looking for volunteers to join the team and was offering sponsors the chance to "share in the success" of the festival.

The Australian Body Art Festival will be held in Cooroy on April 4 and 5 and is expected at least 9000 people to attend.

Businesses looking to support the event can get more information at australianbodyart.com.au/sponsorship.