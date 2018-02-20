Body Art Festival injects $1 million in to economy

Organisers say the Body Art Festival has huge economic benefits for the region.

Organisers say the Body Art Festival has huge economic benefits for the region.

ORGANISERS of the Australian Body Art Festival say last year's event injected $1 million in to the local economy.

In its first year being held in Cooroy, the weekend was attended by 7000 spectators, 55 artists, 42 models and more than 80 volunteers.

Attendees came from far and wide with nearly 60 per cent coming from outside Noosa, and 30 per cent of visitors staying for at least one night, equating to thousands of days of accommodation throughout Noosa.

Festival organiser Danielle Taylor said a survey estimated the huge economic return from the 2017 event.

"It was indicated that over $1 million was spent here in our region as a result of the festival,” Ms Taylor said.

"The festival costs approximately $40,000 to run so it provided an economic return to the region of 25 times its cost.

"The economic benefits alone are a fantastic result for the region but there are also social, community and cultural benefits.

"The support and exposure for the arts community is fantastic.

"Many of the artists often comment that it is like a reunion and they love coming back year after year.

"Similarly, we get that feedback from spectators also, so the event has a real following.”

This year's event will also be held in Cooroy at Mill Place on April 7 and 8.

Ms Taylor said the multi-medium format of the festival makes it an entertaining day for all.

"It's a great family friendly event that showcases several types of body painting from artists around Australia as well as wearable art, art installations, photography and entertainment,” Ms Taylor said.

"It gains international attention and provides a lot of benefit back to the community which is amazing for a free community run festival.

"But the event is only in its second year in Cooroy, so it does need support especially from sponsors to help grow and sustain it.

"We've had great support from sponsors already but still have opportunities available.

"As the event grows so do costs and we still have about $4000 to raise for the event this year.

"We have sponsorship opportunities still available from as low as $250 and are also doing a crowdfunding campaign and looking for some raffle prizes to raise more funds.

"Details of how you can contribute are on the website.

"It's a great opportunity to support a fantastic local event that gives so much back to our region.”

Ms Taylor said the event wouldn't have been so successful had it not been for its team of selfless volunteers.

"Most of the volunteers have signed up again to come back this year because they enjoyed it so much.

"We also have a lot of community organisations that are involved such as the Butter Factory Arts Centre, Cooroora Woodworkers and the I Give A Buck Foundation,” she said.

This year's theme for the festival is Wild Things. Visit australianbodyart.com.au for more.