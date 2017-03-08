Body Art Festival on the hunt for volunteers

A taste of the exotic is coming to Cooroy in the shape of the Australian Body Art Festival.

THE Australian Body Art Festival is on the hunt for volunteers to help make this year's event a success.

Now is your chance to be involved in Australia's number one body art celebration, preparing to paint Cooroy red, blue, purple and everything in between this April 8 and 9.

The festival is looking for a range of volunteer positions to be filled, from set-up to catering, manning the information tent to dressing in a wonderland costume for donations.

The carnivale of colour and creativity relies on the generosity of not only the local and wider business community but also the volunteers who give up their time to help promote the event, decorate the site and help with an array of jobs.

Promoters guarantee volunteering at the 2017 Australian Body Art Festival will be fun, colourful, and even an hour of time will make a difference.

Go to the website at australianbodyart.com.au, pick which dates, times and jobs suit your talents and click submit.