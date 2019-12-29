Body art set to time travel thanks to boost

The annual Australian Body Art Festival at Cooroy has new support and categories.

COOROY is gearing up for the 2020 Australian Body Art Festival with the newly announced theme of Time Travel.

Organisers have introduced two new categories to this creative favourite that has the full backing of the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce.

One is Junior Face Painting as well as the Noosa Outback Surfboard Art competition.

The festival is one of the events from across regional Queensland to receive a boost in funding from the Palaszczuk Government, with Tourism and Events Queensland launching the latest round of the Queensland Destination Events Program.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said 20 events would receive a total of $828,000 across eight regions in the 13th round of QDEP funding.

“We invest in events because they bring tourists to regional Queensland and support local jobs,” she said.

Australian Body Art Festival is run by Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and attracts more than 9000 attendees from around Australia and overseas to the two-day event.

It showcases world-class body painting, wearable art, musicians and street performers and has a unique community feel that is typically Cooroy. The event puts $1.5 million back to the local economy through visitor spend.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the festival, email contact@australian bodyart.com.au.