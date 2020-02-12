Body corp slams council secrecy over ‘bungled rates’

Peter Bryant says 18 owners were incorrectly billed in their recent rates by council.

A FORMER head of the region's leading ratepayers' group, and body corporate manager of a southern Coast complex, is baffled by Sunshine Coast Council's secrecy over a bungled rates notice.

Peter Bryant, of Bryant Body Corporate Management, said he couldn't understand the approach being taken by Sunshine Coast Council, after he said 18 owners in the Parkside Gardens unit complex at Pelican Waters were overcharged on their recent rates bill.

Mr Bryant praised the council staff for quickly reversing the error, after he said the 18 owners were incorrectly stung an extra $108.14.

Mr Bryant, a former president of the Organisation of the Sunshine Coast Association of Residents (OSCAR), said council staff had immediately credited the owners $108.14 on their next bill.

But he said their failure to advise individual owners meant they would still be forking out an extra $108 instead of adjusting their payment.

"To a lot of people, $100 is a lot of money," Mr Bryant said.

He feared a failure to do so would lead to confusion with council staff and ratepayers come the next rates notice time.

"It was a natural error and no one is beyond making errors, and they fixed it straight away, but they won't tell anyone about it," Mr Bryant said.

"They fixed the problem, we can't criticise them for that.

"The secrecy is the problem.

"All it takes is a circular to 18 people, it's so simple."

Mr Bryant said he'd managed the complex for about five years, and the owners were just everyday people.

Sunshine Coast Council's media team was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.