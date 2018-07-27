Menu
Login
A dead baby has been discovered in the toilet of an AirAsia flight in India.
A dead baby has been discovered in the toilet of an AirAsia flight in India.
News

Body of dead baby found in AirAsia plane toilet

27th Jul 2018 5:25 AM

A DEAD baby has been discovered in the toilet of an AirAsia flight in India.

The infant's body was found as the plane was being prepared for landing in Delhi, the airliner said in a statement.

Police suspect the baby was stillborn, and a medical examination conducted by a doctor confirmed it had been delivered onboard the flight, according to India Today.

A woman who is suspected to be the mother has been detained by police, a police officer at the airport told the newspaper.

She boarded the plane in Guwahati and "delivered a premature dead foetus," the officer said.

The woman was reportedly identified after all female passengers on the flight were questioned.

"The matter has been reported to DGCA and the airline's staff are attending to other guests and cooperating with Delhi Police," AirAsia said in a statment to NDTV.

"We will be assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies."

AirAsia has been contacted for comment.

air asia aviation baby india stillborn

Top Stories

    Concerns over opt out My Health record

    Concerns over opt out My Health record

    News The for and against for health records sharing

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:13 AM
    First e-bus trials did not meet Australian standards

    First e-bus trials did not meet Australian standards

    News First trial bus didn't have A/C

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:02 AM
    Electric buses inevitable

    Electric buses inevitable

    News Well-placed to pioneer electric buses

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:01 AM
    Seeing eye to eye for cute and fluffy vision guides

    Seeing eye to eye for cute and fluffy vision guides

    News Seeing Eye Dog donations

    • 27th Jul 2018 5:07 AM

    Local Partners