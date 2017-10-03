A body was discovered at Boiling Pot at the Noosa National Park this morning.

A body was discovered at Boiling Pot at the Noosa National Park this morning. Che Chapman

UPDATE: The body found at the base of the cliff near Boiling Pot at Noosa National Park had been retrieved earlier today.

A Noosa National Park volunteer said emergency services had left the scene by 12.30pm.

She said diversions were in place around the popular walking track while emergency services attended the scene.

The track is open to the public again.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently working to retrieve a body discovered at Noosa National Park this morning.

Authorities were alerted to the male body at 7.20am at the base of the cliffs of Boiling Pot lookout.

The man has not been identified as emergency services work to contact next of kin.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said so far the circumstances of the man's death appear non-suspicious.

"There's nothing to indicate it's suspicious at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

"Testing has to be done to the body before we can confirm the cause of death.”

More to come.