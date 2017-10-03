25°
News

Body discovered at Noosa National Park

A body was discovered at Boiling Pot at the Noosa National Park this morning.
A body was discovered at Boiling Pot at the Noosa National Park this morning. Che Chapman

UPDATE: The body found at the base of the cliff near Boiling Pot at Noosa National Park had been retrieved earlier today.

A Noosa National Park volunteer said emergency services had left the scene by 12.30pm.

She said diversions were in place around the popular walking track while emergency services attended the scene.

The track is open to the public again.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently working to retrieve a body discovered at Noosa National Park this morning.

Authorities were alerted to the male body at 7.20am at the base of the cliffs of Boiling Pot lookout.

The man has not been identified as emergency services work to contact next of kin.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said so far the circumstances of the man's death appear non-suspicious.

"There's nothing to indicate it's suspicious at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

"Testing has to be done to the body before we can confirm the cause of death.”

More to come.

Topics:  body boiling pot noosa noosa national park

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: Booze Bangle sends internet into spin

WATCH: Booze Bangle sends internet into spin

A Noosaville homewares shop has sent the online world in to a frenzy with its sneaky new product.

Coast 13-year-old hit by car makes astounding recovery

GOOD NEWS: A picture of Kaleb Davis and his father Don Davis taken in June this year, before Kaleb's incident on August 25.

13-year-old boy left in a coma shocks medical team with his recovery

Ex's unforwarded email destroys 26-year-old local business

COUNCIL TENDER: Lyn Shannon has lost her 26-year-long Noosa Main Beach massage business and is now unemployed at home.

Long-time masseuse loses business tender after 26 years

WATCH: 1923 car revs its engine for fundraising mission

Andrew Cannon AM arrived in Noosa last week after driving 8000km in his vintage car to raise money for the Cathy Freeman Foundation.

Andrew Cannon AM makes a pitstop in Noosa on his 10000km trip

Local Partners