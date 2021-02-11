Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
News

Body discovered washed up on NT beach

by Denise Cahill
11th Feb 2021 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach.

News Corp Australia understands the man's body was discovered outside the Darwin Surf Club.

Police have confirmed a man's body, which rests below the high tide mark, has been found on the beach.

Officers have blocked off access to the beach.

Emergency services personnel are yet to determine the circumstances around the man's death.

Police were notified just after 7am this morning and are still on scene setting up a crime scene.

Currently the Casuarina Beach is closed in the area around the Surf Life Saving Club.


Originally published as Body discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family’s bush adventure offers solace for veterans

        Premium Content Family’s bush adventure offers solace for veterans

        Health A war veteran is about to pack up with his family in “Bushy the Bushranger” caravan for a personal mission to help those with invisible scars.

        Residents warn council of short stay pain

        Premium Content Residents warn council of short stay pain

        Council News Short-stay accommodation concerns in a popular Coast suburb

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays.

        ‘We put them through hell’: Director’s intense offering

        Premium Content ‘We put them through hell’: Director’s intense offering

        Entertainment Sunshine Coast filmmaker Chris Sun is living his dream