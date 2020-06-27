Body Fit is coming to Noosa State-of-the-art studio fills the gap in Noosa

THE newest gym in Noosa will “fill the gap between F45 and Crossfit” when it opens on Saturday, August 1, says Body Fit Noosa franchisee Codey Gray.

Mr Gray and business partner Joel Miranda planned to open their newest venture in May, but COVID-19 stepped in to throw their plans into chaos.

“Actually it’s worked in our favour because we’ve definitely taken more time to build this beautiful studio and make it even nicer and spread the awareness of Body Fit in Noosa,” Mr Gray said.

Codey Gray spots a client.

He said finding the perfect studio took 18 months, with the pair settling on the Commerce Court site previously occupied by Crossfit, in Noosaville.

“I will be moving up to Noosa (from Brisbane) next month and I honestly cannot wait. It’s a dream come true,” Mr Gray said.

“I originally bought the Noosa studio 18 months ago and have been waiting for the right space to become available … I’m ready for that balanced lifestyle, a bit of nature, a bit of ocean. I may get stuck working 18 hours a day but will still get the lifestyle benefits living at Noosa.”

Body Fit Noosa is opening in August: Codey Gray and Joel Miranda on the day they received the keys for the new studio space.

Mr Gray said the Body Fit ethos was to combine strength and conditioning training using scientific principles through progressive overload.

“We’ve incorporated scientifically proven training techniques aimed at reducing fat and creating lean muscle into a variety of 50 minute training sessions that are overseen by accredited coaches in a dynamic group environment,” he said.

The studio also looks a little different, with 250 sqm of workout space, six televisions on the walls that demonstrate the exercise and display live heartrate tracking data, new shower and toilet facilities, reception, front desk and lockers.

“It’s the most technology-advanced studio to hit Noosa,” Mr Gray said.

“We have the best equipment that is available and we’re coming to fill the gap in the market and cater to all fitness levels.

“Plus, all our trainers have the highest qualifications required in the industry.”

The business partners, who share a love of fitness and both played rugby overseas, hope to be kicking goals with their latest venture.

“Our main competition is F45 and they generally do more cardio work; ours is a more balanced approached.

“We work on technique and work on that over time and in 3-4 months people are stronger, fitter and able to do more with more weights.”