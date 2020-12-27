Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found at Perth's Scarborough Beach on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found at Perth's Scarborough Beach on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter
News

Body found at popular Perth beach

by Jack Paynter
27th Dec 2020 1:26 PM

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in the water at a popular Perth beach.

The woman's body was found near the surf lifesaving club at Scarborough Beach about 5.30am on Sunday.

A section of the beach has been closed to the public as police investigate.

Police said Homicide squad detectives were involved in the matter, but it had not yet been determined if her death was suspicious.

"Homicide squad detectives are currently at the scene and are working to establish the identity of the woman," a police statement said.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A view of Perth's Scarborough Beach where a woman's body was found on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/@GianDePoloni
A view of Perth's Scarborough Beach where a woman's body was found on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/@GianDePoloni


Originally published as Body found at popular Perth beach

More Stories

editors picks investigation scarborough beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Coles and Woolworths will be going head-to-head in a bun fight, as we can reveal the Queensland suburbs that buy the most.

        ‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

        Premium Content ‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

        Your Story Trudy Vains pleads for drivers to do the right thing

        Degrees go online as Noosa uni campus shuts

        Premium Content Degrees go online as Noosa uni campus shuts

        News Central Queensland University has closed its Noosa campus.

        Get your Xmas feast, muddies on the move: Scott Hillier

        Premium Content Get your Xmas feast, muddies on the move: Scott Hillier

        Fishing Muddies are on the move, writes fishing guru Scott Hillier.