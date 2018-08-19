Menu
Disneyworld Orlando is the scene of a gruesome discovery of a body in a burned out car. Authorities are currently investigating. Picture: Disney Parks
News

Grim discovery: Body found at Disney World

by The Sun
19th Aug 2018 3:31 PM

A BODY has been found inside a burning car at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Cops confirmed the dead person was discovered in the early hours of this morning, near a miniature golf course.

DisneyWorld, Florida was the scene of a grisly discovery of a body in a burnt-out car. Picture: Disney
According to The Sun, police told Florida Today the death is being investigated, with no details on the personâ€™s identity released.

It is not known yet how the car came to be on fire, and how long the person had been in the car for.

 

The body was found after the fire department was called in to battle a car which was ablaze. Picture: Disney Parks
It was found near to the Swan and Dolphin Resort in the popular family holiday destination.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department reported battling a car fire, and called in police at about 4am.

 

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

