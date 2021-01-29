Menu
THE body of a man found in a small creek has been identified as police search for answers.
Body found in creek identified

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
29th Jan 2021 4:54 PM
THE body of a man found in a small creek near Lyons has been identified as a 54-year-old Aboriginal man who had been away from his family "for a while".

In a press conference, Detective Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said the man had likely been in the creek for about two days before a group of children came across his body on Thursday evening.

The children then told their parents who then contacted the police.

Police do not believe his death was suspicious but investigations are continuing.

There were no injuries to the body that had been deemed to be suspicious.

Sen-Sgt Kennon said it took police a while to get the body out of the area because the forensic pathologist wanted to ensure they hadn't missed any crucial evidence.

The man's daughter has been notified.

The man is described as having an Aboriginal complextion with short gray hair, being about 176cm tall and wearing black shorts.

Police are calling for information for anyone who may have seem the man in the area in the past few days to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

