Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a canal have pulled a body from the water.
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a canal have pulled a body from the water.
News

Body found in search for man

by Jacob Miley
5th Jan 2021 10:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a Gold Coast canal have pulled a body from the water.

The grim discovery was made just after 9am.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hooker and Sunshine boulevards at Broadbeach about 5.30am Tuesday after reports a man, who was with a group, entered the water and did not return.

 

Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick
Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick

 

It's understood the group was from interstate and were staying nearby.

 

Multiple police crews, and Surf Life Saving Queensland staff assisted in the search.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Body found in search for man in Gold Coast canal

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injured man stuck on ledge flown to hospital

        Premium Content Injured man stuck on ledge flown to hospital

        Breaking An injured man who was stuck on ledge at Booloumba Falls has been flown to hospital

        Aussie Day opening for cool $8 million Coolum property

        Premium Content Aussie Day opening for cool $8 million Coolum property

        News Coast offers up a value for money property priced with locals and southerners ready...

        New flights link Sunshine Coast to Newcastle

        Premium Content New flights link Sunshine Coast to Newcastle

        News An airline has launched the region’s first direct flights from the Sunshine Coast...

        New Noosa bar bypasses Hastings St for the Junction

        Premium Content New Noosa bar bypasses Hastings St for the Junction

        Business Noosa Junction, not Hasting St, could be the new hotspot for socialites, at least...