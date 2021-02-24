Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
Matty Holdsworth
,
24th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man's body has been found near a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the Noosa River about 9.30am on Wednesday.

A large police presence is on scene in bushland adjacent to the Noosa Spit and the path leading to the area has been blocked off.

Coast private school fees versus test results revealed

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell confirmed a man's body had been found by police.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

noosa river scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bosses to dob in job seekers who reject offers

        Premium Content Bosses to dob in job seekers who reject offers

        Employment Qld dole recipients are being put on notice with bosses being given the power to dob in any who reject job offers. HOW MANY JOB SEEKERS ARE IN YOUR SUBURB?

        ‘Absolutely astounded’: Residents’ alarm at $70m project

        Premium Content ‘Absolutely astounded’: Residents’ alarm at $70m project

        Property Residents of hinterland town express concern over major proposal

        App developer ‘immersed’ in busting workplace stress

        Premium Content App developer ‘immersed’ in busting workplace stress

        Technology VR meditation app to help battle the mental stresses of COVID-19

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?