Body found submerged in small creek

An investigation is underway after a group of young people found a body submerged in a small creek.

Police have established a crime scene in Darwin's northern suburbs after a body was discovered in a small creek.

A group of young people made the grim discovery in Lyons. The creek travels between the Royal Darwin Hospital and several main roads.

Detectives are on site but no further information is available at this time, a spokeswoman for NT Police said.

"Police have responded to a deceased person in the Lyons area overnight. Investigations are ongoing," a statement from officers read.

The age and gender of the deceased are unknown, while the circumstances surrounding their death remains a mystery.

