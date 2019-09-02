Menu
Login
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Crime

Body in plastic identified as NSW woman

2nd Sep 2019 12:13 PM

The body of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a creek near Newcastle has been identified.

Members of the public made the grisly discovery at 10.30am on Saturday while driving past on Wakefield Road at Killingworth.

Police removed the body from the water and have since identified it as 29-year-old Danielle Easey.

Ms Easey lived in Booragul, in Lake Macquarie, but more recently was staying at multiple locations around the area, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

Detectives are now appealing for information to establish her last movements.

More Stories

crime editors picks police

Top Stories

    What’s screening in Noosa

    What’s screening in Noosa

    News Your movie guide for the week

    Acoustic Night turns 30

    Acoustic Night turns 30

    News Cooran’s monthly Acoustic Night event now 30-years-old

    Italian festa a feast of creativity, culture

    Italian festa a feast of creativity, culture

    News Giant bowls of spaghetti and meatballs were spotted walking around Noosaville State...

    Plant Fair will attract thousands

    Plant Fair will attract thousands

    News Father’s Day Plant Fair is happening Sunday